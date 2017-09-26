The deadline to register to vote in NYC is coming in hot

In case you forgot, New York City has an election coming up. If that cornerstone of democracy slipped your mind, we're not entirely surprised—September's primary election had an abysmal voter turnout. Luckily, there is still time for New Yorkers to get their ducks in order before the general municipal election on November 7. But before you brush up on all the candidates, ballot initiatives and wild conspiracy theories, you're going to want to make sure you're registered to vote.

The deadline for registration is October 13, and there are a few ways to complete the process. If you love the smell of bureaucracy, you can head to one of six Board of Elections offices in the city to register in-person. If you're more of an analogue voter, you can print out a voter registration form and mail it to the Board of Elections main office at 32 Broadway, 7th floor. If you want to be all digital about it, you can also register online through the DMV (you need a valid New York State ID, though).

Now, if you are already registered and need to change your address or party enrollment, it gets a bit more tricky. You can print out and send in the voter registration form to complete those changes, but it must be received by the Board of Elections no later than 20 days before the election (that's October 18, but you should send it out by October 13 to be safe).

This is all fairly simple, people. September's 14 percent turnout among democrats was, well, pretty shameful, so if you want to make sure that American democracy keeps chuggin' along, go out and take care of your shit.