The historic Campbell Apartment is officially reopening in May

This major apartment renovation is almost done.

The opulent Cambell Apartment bar in Grand Central Terminal closed last July after The Gerber Group (owner of Irvington and Mr. Purple) purchased it from longtime owner Mark Grossich. Grossich had previously run the bar for 17 years after lovingly restoring the bar to its original splendor, but was outbid by The Gerber Group last year to take over the lease in a somewhat shady deal.

The venue, which millionaire financier John W. Campbell acquired from this friend William Vanderbilt almost 100 years ago, is expected to be more sparkly glitz than vintage furniture when it finally reopens in two months. The Gerber Group released the following statement today announcing the upcoming date along with more details about the new bar.

“This May, Gerber Group will open The Campbell, an iconic New York institution located in Grand Central Terminal. Thoughtfully restored to its original grandeur, the restoration maintains the integrity of the property’s historic architecture while introducing contemporary design elements, together creating a refined yet approachable atmosphere.

The Campbell will provide three unique property experiences and showcase many of the thirteenth century Florentine-inspired design intricacies that gave John W. Campbell’s private office and reception hall its legendary allure. Gerber Group’s selection of classic and modern cocktails, that highlight fresh ingredients, wines and locally brewed craft beers, will be complemented by a menu of elevated bar fare and lunch specialties, including small plates, soups, salads and sandwiches.”

h/t Gothamist