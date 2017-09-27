  • Blog
The ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center opens next week

Posted: Wednesday September 27 2017

Yes, you read that right. Before you sip your first pumpkin beer or latte of the season, the ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center will already be open and ready for skaters.

The Rink returns for its 81st year officially on Saturday, October 7, according to Rockefeller Center’s website. Judging by the summer­–like weather we’re currently experiencing in New York, you’ll be hitting the slick stuff while donning shorts and a T-shirt. Nonetheless, October is the best month to practice your axels. Once peak season hits (from November 7 through January 6), there’s going to be a long-ass line to get on the ice. So locals, take advantage. 

 

