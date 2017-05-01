The Javits Center now offers free tours of its gorgeous rooftop garden

During New York Comic Con 2015, I experienced something resembling a panic attack. I was surrounded by tens of thousands of costume-clad fans and couldn't see an exit sign. I ran. Once I got outside, it was no better. More lines, more fans, and hot dog stands everywhere. If only I had known that at the top of that very building was a verdant oasis where I could breathe fresh air and luxuriate with a biodiverse animal collective, maybe I'd have been able to chill out.

The Javits Center has opened up its green rooftop for summer tours. The 6.75-acre rooftop was recently redesigned to serve as a functional green space, with plants and flowers welcoming over 17 bird species, five bat species and 300,000 honeybees as tenants. With its humungous translucent windows, the convention hall was once one of the city's most notorious killers of birds. Now, with darker plating and its green roof, it's become something of a habitat for them, and has reduced its bird deaths by 90%.

You can request a free tour of the energy-saving spectacle here, and even watch a live cam of the roof. It's pretty relaxing.