The Knickerbocker Hotel is transforming their rooftop into a magical secret garden

Spring is finally here, and in New York that can only mean one thing: It’s rooftop bar season.

The Knickerbocker Hotel is celebrating the arrival of both with a verdant new oasis inside its seasonal rooftop Club Room. The springtime installation, “Secret Garden at The Knick,” follows up “Après at The Knick” which transformed the elevated space into a cozy, ski lodge retreat. The lounge’s new iteration will last until Memorial Day.

In addition to a new, floral interior inspired by the New York Botanical Garden, an updated craft cocktail menu from Eben Klemm will feature drinks that pay homage to the season, like the “Iris and Ivy” and “Rake, Shovel, Hoe.” The cocktail menu will be available inside the lounge as well as on the hotel’s outdoor rooftop space that overlooks Times Square.

The garden-inspired food menu, developed by famed chef Charlie Palmer and Executive Chef Christopher Engel, will include fresh ingredients sourced from Union Square Greenmarket with an emphasis on produce. Stay tuned to the lounge's Instagram, which will post a secret floral-themed word once a week for guests to receive half-priced small plates.