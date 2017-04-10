The largest outdoor climbing gym in North America is returning to Brooklyn Bridge Park

Last year, local rock climbing company The Cliffs debuted a 7,800 square-foot outdoor climbing gym at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Dubbed DUMBO Boulders, it was the largest outdoor bouldering gym in North America, and operated in the park for one year on an interim basis. Now, The Cliffs has obtained a new five-year license to operate out of the space, and will officially reopen for the season on Saturday, April 15.

The daily admission fee for the gym is just $9, which included rock climbing shoe rentals. Last year, more than 26,000 climbers flocked to DUMBO Boulders for the magical experience of climbing on a wall while looking at one of the most picturesque views of New York's skyline. The walls on the gym are short enough that climbers don't require a harness—any falls are cushioned by a floor full of compacted rubber mulch.

The Cliffs will host a grand re-opening celebration for the gym on May 6, which will include instructional clinics, family-friendly programming and a bouldering challenge. You can find more information about the gym's events and key dates at its website.

Photographs: Courtesy Boone Speed/The Cliffs at Long Island City