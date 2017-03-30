The lineup for Electric Zoo 2017 in NYC is here

With warm weather right around the corner, it's not too soon to start thinking about your summer plans—those rentals are gonna get snapped up, after all. Got Memorial Day booked? July 4th? How's Labor Day looking? For the latter, since 2009, one of the city's top options for end-of-summer revelry has been the Electric Zoo festival. And it's returning in 2017 for its ninth edition—Electric Zoo: The 6th Boro—at Randalls Island September 1-3, 2017. (Mercifully they leave you the holiday Monday free.)

Three-day passes to the fest are already on sale, but you probably want to know who's playing, right? Here's a first look at the lineup, including headliners DJ Snake, Above & Beyond, deadmau5 and Eric Prydz. As you can see by the poster below there are still plenty more acts to be announced, so stay tuned for more news as the festival approaches.

Electric Zoo 2017 lineup

Above & Beyond

Alan Walker

Aly & Fila

Audien

Claptone

Danny Tenaglia

Deadmau5

Dj Snake

Don Diablo

Drezo

Eric Prydz

Excision

Gaiser

Henrik Schwarz

Joyryde

Lost Kings

Markus Schulz

Martin Solveig

Nghtmre

Oliver Heldens

Paul Kalkbrenner

Sasha & John Digweed

Seven Lions

Shaun Frank

Slander

Sub Focus

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

Tchami

Thomas Jack

Tritonal

Wax Motif

Yellow Claw

Yotto