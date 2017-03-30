The lineup for Electric Zoo 2017 in NYC is here

With warm weather right around the corner, it's not too soon to start thinking about your summer plans—those rentals are gonna get snapped up, after all. Got Memorial Day booked? July 4th? How's Labor Day looking? For the latter, since 2009, one of the city's top options for end-of-summer revelry has been the Electric Zoo festival. And it's returning in 2017 for its ninth edition—Electric Zoo: The 6th Boro—at Randalls Island September 1-3, 2017. (Mercifully they leave you the holiday Monday free.)
Three-day passes to the fest are already on sale, but you probably want to know who's playing, right? Here's a first look at the lineup, including headliners DJ Snake, Above & Beyond, deadmau5 and Eric Prydz. As you can see by the poster below there are still plenty more acts to be announced, so stay tuned for more news as the festival approaches.
Electric Zoo 2017 lineup
Above & Beyond
Alan Walker
Aly & Fila
Audien
Claptone
Danny Tenaglia
Deadmau5
Dj Snake
Don Diablo
Drezo
Eric Prydz
Excision
Gaiser
Henrik Schwarz
Joyryde
Lost Kings
Markus Schulz
Martin Solveig
Nghtmre
Oliver Heldens
Paul Kalkbrenner
Sasha & John Digweed
Seven Lions
Shaun Frank
Slander
Sub Focus
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
Tchami
Thomas Jack
Tritonal
Wax Motif
Yellow Claw
Yotto
