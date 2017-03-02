The Lou Reed archives have been acquired by the New York Public Library

Today, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts announced that it is acquiring the complete archives of rock auteur Lou Reed. The collection of the seminal artist consists of "300 linear feet of paper records, electronic records, and photographs, and approximately 3,600 audio and 1,300 video recordings...[including] studio notes, galleys and proofs, master and unreleased recordings, business papers, personal correspondence, poster art, fan gifts, rare printed material and Reed’s substantial photography collection." And the material runs from his high-school band The Shades, through his work with the Velvet Underground, to his last performances in 2013.

You'll be able to see part of the collection right away, in two display cases at the NYPL for the Performing Arts and Stephen A. Schwarzman Building locations through March 20.

In addition to those, the library is hosting two free events to celebrate Reed's work: a performance of The Raven and his poetry at the Library for the Performing Arts on March 13 and a performance of Drones at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on March 15. To R.S.V.P. for those, and for more details on the collection, visit nypl.org/loureed.