When riding an MTA train, transitioning between subway cars is a dangerous and highly discouraged practice. But that hasn't always been the case. New York City's "gangway" subway cars of yore had covered passages that allowed riders to move from one car to another—and that old design looks to be getting a major reboot.

Last year, the MTA announced that it would be rolling out a handful of gangway cars as a part of its new order of trains. With subway ridership on the rise, the cars would be able to carry eight to 10 percent more riders and help prevent service delays resulting from sardine-packed commutes. At a board meeting Monday night, the MTA announced that it would be rolling out the gangway cars in a much, much bigger way.

According to the New York Daily News, the agency is working to purchase and implement up to 640 gangway train cars by 2023 as a part of a much larger order of brand new cars for New Yorkers to urinate on.

The ability to transfer between subway cars would not only increase the MTA's ridership capacity, but also save savvy passengers precious minutes by giving them the opportunity to hop off the train exactly where their station exit is located.

Don't get too excited about the new cars, though. The MTA is notoriously bad at rolling out updates (see the Second Avenue Subway). Nonetheless, 10 percent more room on your morning commute is something worth getting behind.