The new Bryant Park Whole Foods could be your new go-to lunch spot

Anyone who lives or works in Midtown is about to get not only a very convenient, new grocery store, but also a major new food hall.

A brand-new Whole Foods is opening on the corner of 42nd St and Sixth Avenue tomorrow, which will mark the eleventh location of the upscale grocery chain in NYC.

Notably, the 36,000-square-foot store will have a special focus on quick-serve prepared foods with the largest selection of to-go food of any Whole Food Market. There will be three seated venues for dining, with food items available like a raw bar, pasta from Frankies Spuntino, Genji Sushi, Nashville-style hot chicken and Detroit-style pizza.

The new space officially opens at 8:45am tomorrow morning and will be open daily 7am until 11pm.