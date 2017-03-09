The new public ferry system launching this summer is gonna be lit

New York’s about to go on one giant booze cruise, and we all set sail this summer.

That’s more or less what was confirmed at a press conference given by Mayor de Blasio yesterday detailing the upcoming citywide ferry service. The first phase of the service—that’s set to launch this summer—will include routes to Rockaway, South Brooklyn and Astoria. (The exact date the boats start running will be announced next month.)

While yesterday’s conference was ostensibly about promoting the amount of jobs that will be created by the new form of public transportation (200!), another key fact was also confirmed by the New York Post. The ferries will, in fact, have booze on board. This ain’t your grandma’s boring ol’ streetcar commute!

Along with the adult beverages, the ferries’ operator Hornblower Cruises will be providing concessions from local vendors and Wifi. All this for the low price of $2.75 a trip, or basically a single MetroCard swipe. Definitely sounds like a lot more fun than a ride on the subway.

The new ferry service will eventually operate 20 vessels out of 21 landings by 2018. It will also be the first time all five boroughs will have ferry service in over 100 years. Now that's something to drink to.