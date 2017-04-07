The nicest public bathrooms in New York just got a $280K makeover

One of New York’s highest achievements in Beaux-Arts public institutions is just off Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street. No, not the New York Public Library. Just a little farther down the block and you’ll find it: The restrooms at Bryant Park.

The Bryant Park restrooms are the Xanadu of publicly-accessible toilets. They have self-flushing toilets with the rotating sanitary seat covers just like at O’Hare Airport. There are always flowers. Classical music plays while you’re on the toilet, and bathroom attendants watch over the proceedings like serene, soapy angels.

Now, those bathrooms are about to become even nicer. The restrooms are set to re-open later this month after a $280,000 makeover which included installing luxury Toto toilets, new earth-toned wall tiles, original artwork and a modern air-conditioning system.

It’s enough to make you want to go even if you don’t have to go.

[h/t New York Times]