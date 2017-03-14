The St. Patrick's Day Parade will go on despite the blizzard

Tuesday's blizzard didn't bring the two feet of snow to New York that most forecasts were anticipating earlier in the week, but it gummed up the city's roads and public transportation nonetheless. The storm isn't expected to hinder one of the city's biggest events of the month, though—Friday's St. Patrick's Day Parade is going on as planned. Event organizers got a bit cheeky on Instagram, making clear that a few inches of snow can't stop the annual march along Fifth Avenue.

Current situation in #nyc Don't worry! The Snow will Be long gone by Friday and #5thavenue will be cleared for marching! #countdowntostpatricksday #nycstpatsparade A post shared by NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade (@nycstpatricksdayparade) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

Friday's parade will march up Fifth Avenue between 44th and 79th Streets, and will take place between 11am and 5pm. Organizers said the parade is expected to draw 100,000 marchers and more than 2 million attendees, which should make your Friday commute more infuriating that Tuesday's snowy adventure.