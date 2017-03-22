The Stone is moving to a new location in the West Village

For over a decade, composer John Zorn's venue The Stone has hosted a range of outré weekly residencies by the most revolutionary artists in the musical avant-garde. In 2018, get ready to say goodbye (sort of). Zorn announced this month that the East Village digs would be closing down and moving west in March of 2018. The venue's new planned location?—The New School's Glass Box Theater at Arnhold Hall in the heart of Greenwich Village.

In preparation for the move, The Stone at The New School will present two weekend residencies on Friday and Saturday evenings from June 2017 to February 2018. Beginning in March 2018, The Stone will permanently transition to The New School, presenting one show a night, five nights a week, in The Glass Box Theater.

We'll miss the old locale, but don't fret! The experimental music venue has a slew of other plans for new programming to keep fans occupied. The Stone Commissioning Series on the last Wednesday of evert month at National Sawdust will feature artists including guitarist Mary Halvorson and improvisational cellist Okkyung Lee. You can also find The Stone's curatorial services at the Basement Series at the Drawing Center starting September 2017.

Featuring no beverages, food or merchandise at any of its shows, the Stone harbors a reputation as an artistic "temple," existing for the music and only for the music. The groundbreaking composer has brought together experimental musicians of all stripes: from technical postmetal ensembles like Kayo Dot to free jazz trumpetists like Waddada Leo Smith. You can catch more details about the move and find the upcoming calendar of artists residencies at the Stone's website here.