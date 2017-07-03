  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in New York: Tue July 4

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday July 3 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Tom Heinze

1. This Fourth of July, watch the Macy’s fireworks over the East River. The spectacular show starts at 9:25pm and lasts for 25 minutes.

2. Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest starts early today at 10am. The 10-minute competition at Coney Island is free to attend.

3. Spend the holiday at Riis Park Beach Bazaar. The summertime market has food vendors, live music and a boardwalk.

By Rebecca Fontana

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

