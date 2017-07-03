The three things you need to know today in New York: Tue July 4

1. This Fourth of July, watch the Macy’s fireworks over the East River. The spectacular show starts at 9:25pm and lasts for 25 minutes.

2. Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest starts early today at 10am. The 10-minute competition at Coney Island is free to attend.

3. Spend the holiday at Riis Park Beach Bazaar. The summertime market has food vendors, live music and a boardwalk.

