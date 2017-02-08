The worst snowstorm of the season will dump up to 10 inches of snow tomorrow

Continuing this year's theme of bad things coming out of nowhere, the worst snowstorm of the season is about to pummel New York, dropping as much as ten inches of snow.

"This is clearly fake news," you're probably saying to yourself, while blissfully staring out your window at the crowds of people enjoying the relatively balmy (and record-breaking) 60-degree weather.

Record highs today, significant winter storm tomorrow.



New records:

NYC - 62

LGA - 61

JFK - 65

EWR - 65

ISP - 62

BDR - 63 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 8, 2017

Alas, 'tis true.

The National Weather Service has issued an official winter storm warning for New York that will go into effect at midnight tonight and last until 6pm tomorrow. They're predicting 6 to 10 inches of heavy snow through Thursday with wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

What exactly do you have to look forward to? Well, a mix of rain and wet snow will begin falling around midnight with temperatures dropping below freezing around 3am. By sunrise, approximately three inches of snow will have accumulated with "dangerous travel conditions" predicted for the morning commute. The snowfall should finally die off around sunset tomorrow.