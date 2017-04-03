There are now more Mets fans than Yankees fans in NYC

When you think of baseball in New York City, the Yankees are probably the first thing that comes to mind. The club has won a record 27 World Series titles, and their pinstripes are as much of a symbol for the city as a slice of pizza or the Empire State Building. But, alas, New Yorkers have turned their backs on the Bronx Bombers in recent years.

A new Quinnipiac poll shows that New York City residents now prefer the Mets to the Yankees. Among the people surveyed, 45 percent of them claimed allegiance to the Mets, while 43 percent preferred the Yankees. Those figures change when you look at New York state as a whole, though. Baseball fans across the Empire State prefer the Yanks to the Mets by a difference of 48 to 34 percent.

The shift in loyalty suggests that New Yorkers are a bunch of fair weather fans. The Yankees have made the playoffs just once since 2012, marking the worst stretch for the team in two decades. The Mets, on the other hand, have made the playoffs each of the past two years, including a World Series appearance in 2015.

In any case, baseball season is upon us, and whether you head up to Yankee Stadium or out to Citi Field this summer, watching a group of grown men play a children's game is sure to be a delightful experience.