There will be twice as many Hamilton lottery tickets starting tomorrow

A photo posted by Brette (@queenbrette) on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:37pm PST

You’re about to get twice as many shots. Just when you’d given up all hope of ever winning the Hamilton lottery, it was announced that there will be twice as many Hamilton tickets up for grabs starting Tuesday, January 31.

That means that there will be 46 front-row seats available instead of 21…and if you win it will cost just $10. The same rules still apply for the lottery: You can enter once per show for up to two tickets, and if you win, you have 60 minutes to pay.

You can enter the lottery here. Cue screams of joy and jokes about being in the room where it happens.