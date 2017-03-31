There’s a free Third Eye Blind dance party happening in Brooklyn tomorrow

Cue the "Do-do-do, do-do-do-dos!" FYI: Gowanus watering hole The Bell House (149 7th St, Brooklyn) hosts a series of decade-themed ragers that sure know how to tug at our nostalgic heart strings.

The most infamous and ongoing bash is dubbed "Party Like It's 1999," and the totally free event occasionally spotlights specific throwback artists such as the Spice Girls, TLC and more.

This weekend's rendition is by far the most culty, as you'll be shaking your rumps to 20 years’ worth of tunes from Third Eye Blind. (Or, y'know, you'll try to.) Shout the lyrics to popular tracks such as "Semi-Charmed Life," "How's It Going to Be" and "Jumper" and plenty of other hits from Stephan Jenkins and his crew while rockin' your over-sized flannel and laced-up Docs.

For all you Third Eye Blind haters, don't fret—DJ Steve will also spin his usual medley of pop, R&B and hip-hop numbers from the 1990s to keep spirits high.

The party starts Saturday, April 1 at 10pm! Be there or...don't. Live your truth.