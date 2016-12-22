There's a rooftop cabin for rent in NYC

In a city full of rooftop bars and rooftop igloos, why shouldn't there be rooftop cabins? If you've got $4,200 to spend every month, you can live stylishly above 15 West 28th Street in this recently-renovated cabin.

Photograph: Courtesy Keller Williams NYC

The skylit space features a sprawling studio space, fantasy-sized terrace, and updated kitchen with a dishwasher. You can watch the passersby on Fifth and Sixth Avenues like you're Spider-man, and host some Gossip Girl- level garden parties on that porch. You can check out the listing here.

Photograph: Courtesy Keller Williams NYC

It may be pricey, but it certainly beats Abbi and Ilana's idea of rooftop living.