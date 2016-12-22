There's a rooftop cabin for rent in NYC

In a city full of rooftop bars and rooftop igloos, why shouldn't there be rooftop cabins? If you've got $4,200 to spend every month, you can live stylishly above 15 West 28th Street in this recently-renovated cabin.
The skylit space features a sprawling studio space, fantasy-sized terrace, and updated kitchen with a dishwasher. You can watch the passersby on Fifth and Sixth Avenues like you're Spider-man, and host some Gossip Girl- level garden parties on that porch. You can check out the listing here.
It may be pricey, but it certainly beats Abbi and Ilana's idea of rooftop living.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest