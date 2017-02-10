There's an epic traffic jam at LaGuardia right now forcing people to walk to the airport

Globe-trotting New Yorkers became pavement-trotting ones this afternoon in a mad dash to make their flights at LaGuardia Airport.

Traffic leading up to the airport is currently bumper-to-bumper extending all the way to Grand Central Parkway. Normally fifteen-minute rides were taking an hour or more. The massive traffic is a result of the 1,023 that were cancelled during yesterday’s storm, ongoing construction at the airport and weekend air travel.

Many people were spotted getting out of cabs, jumping the concrete barrier and making their way through the slush and icy roads all the way to the terminals on foot. Two bus lines: Q70 and Q72 have been detoured because of the situation.

Over 50 people walked by our cab on way to #laguardia airport. Traffic standstill. Over 1 hour in for our 15min ride. pic.twitter.com/Gr28zyvU19 — Kent Keller (@kentkeller) February 10, 2017

@LGAairport new public transit system at LGA pic.twitter.com/p9EP5kOsy8 — Mike Meagher (@Meegs69) February 10, 2017

you know the traffic is bad at the airport when this pilot is walking in the snow in his dress shoes and uniform to avoid it #LGA pic.twitter.com/drJNdf076B — Samantha (@sammdavison) February 10, 2017