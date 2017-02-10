  • Blog
There's an epic traffic jam at LaGuardia right now forcing people to walk to the airport

By Will Pulos Posted: Friday February 10 2017, 5:51pm

Globe-trotting New Yorkers became pavement-trotting ones this afternoon in a mad dash to make their flights at LaGuardia Airport.

Traffic leading up to the airport is currently bumper-to-bumper extending all the way to Grand Central Parkway. Normally fifteen-minute rides were taking an hour or more. The massive traffic is a result of the 1,023 that were cancelled during yesterday’s storm, ongoing construction at the airport and weekend air travel. 

Many people were spotted getting out of cabs, jumping the concrete barrier and making their way through the slush and icy roads all the way to the terminals on foot. Two bus lines: Q70 and Q72 have been detoured because of the situation.

 

Re-enacting that scene from La La Land at LaGuardia airport... #laguardiaairport #traffic #flying #nyc #travel

A photo posted by michael Gentilucci (@mpgenti) on

Staff writer
By Will Pulos

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

