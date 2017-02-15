These are the best neighborhoods to get a date in New York

If you've had a hard time finding a date lately, it might be all about location, location, location.

StreetEasy teamed up with Hinge to check out who's matching up where, and it turns out some neighborhoods have got it easier than others. Especially the West Village, where people are two times as likely to attract a potential date, followed by Williamsburg (home to the most single 30-somethings in the city) and Astoria.

And if you want to get the hell off the apps and meet up, matches in Lincoln Square, Manhattan, Fort Greene, Brooklyn and Woodside, Queens are all about the IRL—they exchange phone numbers the most.

Check out more fun NYC dating facts below, and happy hunting!