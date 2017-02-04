These killer signs won today's LGBT Solidarity Rally at the Stonewall Inn

Look who showed up at #Stonewall it's #altfactkelly #inthahood Protestingisthenewbrunchville A photo posted by Doodle Hedz™ (@doodlehedz) on Feb 4, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

We always knew the LGBT community would slay when it came to the protest sign game, and today they did not disappoint.

Thousands gathered—and more are still joining them—outside the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village on Saturday for an LGBT Solidarity rally in protest against what organizers called "Trump's selection of the most anti-LGBT nominees and appointees in modern history."

On the event's Facebook page, organizers said they stood "in solidarity with every immigrant, asylum seeker, refugee and every person impacted by Donald Trump's illegal, immoral, unconstitutional and un-American executive orders." The president is yet to sign an Executive Order targeting the LGBT community, though it's been reported that he was considering repealing LGBT protections for federal workers and other protections put in place by the Obama administration.

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer spoke at the rally, as did Cynthia Nixon, and more are scheduled, but it was the crowd that stole the show with wild costumes and inventive, funny-as-fuck signs. Here, we salute some of the best from the day.

