  • Blog
  • LGBT
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

These killer signs won today's LGBT Solidarity Rally at the Stonewall Inn

By Joel Meares Posted: Saturday February 4 2017, 4:15pm

 

Look who showed up at #Stonewall it's #altfactkelly #inthahood Protestingisthenewbrunchville

A photo posted by Doodle Hedz™ (@doodlehedz) on

 

We always knew the LGBT community would slay when it came to the protest sign game, and today they did not disappoint. 

Thousands gathered—and more are still joining them—outside the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village on Saturday for an LGBT Solidarity rally in protest against what organizers called "Trump's selection of the most anti-LGBT nominees and appointees in modern history."

On the event's Facebook page, organizers said they stood "in solidarity with every immigrant, asylum seeker, refugee and every person impacted by Donald Trump's illegal, immoral, unconstitutional and un-American executive orders." The president is yet to sign an Executive Order targeting the LGBT community, though it's been reported that he was considering repealing LGBT protections for federal workers and other protections put in place by the Obama administration. 

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer spoke at the rally, as did Cynthia Nixon, and more are scheduled, but it was the crowd that stole the show with wild costumes and inventive, funny-as-fuck signs. Here, we salute some of the best from the day. 

 

#frederickdouglass #westvillage #nyc #stonewall #love #compassion #thisiswhatdemocracylookslike

A photo posted by Katherine (@kathwessling) on

 

 

 

Totally 🔥🔥🔥!!! 📷 by @wendylavonne #stonewall #gayrights #gayrightsarehumanrights #resist #nyc

A photo posted by nasty signs (@nastysigns) on

 

 

#regram @thisisnot.a.test #lgbtqmarch #stonewall #truestory

A photo posted by GG (@feministkilljoyclub) on

 

 

Stonewall rally! #nyc #nycstonewall #stonewall #rally #lovetrumpshate #lgbt #democracy #resist

A photo posted by Clorinda Andrade (@alivecloe) on

 

 

The Opposition Party has arrived at the Stonewall Inn

A photo posted by Jennie Kamin (@thevajenniemonologue) on

 

 

Homos for Hope #nyc #lgbt #rally #hope

A photo posted by boshko (@boshkobrooklyn) on

 

 

#stonewall

A photo posted by Ben Meyer (@bmin1) on

 

 

 

Love of my life. #stonewall #resist

A photo posted by Madeleine George (@memorycookie) on

 

 

Right now at #stonewall #resist

A photo posted by Branden Hayward (@brandenhayward) on

 

 

#lgbtia #rights #rally #equality #gayrightsarehumanrights #standupfightback #stealyourgirl #stonewall #istandwithyou

A photo posted by Kirsten Benjamin (@kirmarbe) on

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Joel Meares 6 Posts

Joel is the Editor-in-Chief of Time Out North America. He grew up near one of Australia’s top surf beaches but was too busy brunching to notice. Follow him on Twitter @joelmeares.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments