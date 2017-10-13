  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in New York: Fri October 13

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday October 13 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Aaron Brashear

1. Spend Friday the 13th in a cemetery with Into the Veil. The after-dark event takes place at Green-Wood Cemetery tonight.

2. The New York Coffee Festival kicks off today at Metropolitan Pavilion. There will be three days of brew samples from more than 100 vendors.

3. The Rubin Museum of Art is throwing its monthly K2 Friday Nights party. There’s everything from happy-hour drinks to a meditation workshop.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

