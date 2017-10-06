The three things you need to know today in New York: Fri October 6

1. Celebrate Oktoberfest Under the Manhattan Bridge today. The massive free festival will have a beer hall, pretzels, brats and more.
2. New York Comic Con has taken over the Javits Center. The festival runs now through Sunday.
3. The Tribeca Drive-In lets you have dinner and a movie while overlooking the Oculus. Tonight’s outdoor screening will be Annie Hall.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
Advertising
Advertising
Comments
0 comments
 
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest