The three things you need to know today in New York: Fri October 6

1. Celebrate Oktoberfest Under the Manhattan Bridge today. The massive free festival will have a beer hall, pretzels, brats and more.

2. New York Comic Con has taken over the Javits Center. The festival runs now through Sunday.

3. The Tribeca Drive-In lets you have dinner and a movie while overlooking the Oculus. Tonight’s outdoor screening will be Annie Hall.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.