The three things you need to know today in New York: Fri September 22

1. Chelsea Market just opened a new level underground. You can go check it out now, and the official grand opening is on Thursday.

2. It was just announced that War Paint is closing on December 30. That gives you three months to see the Broadway show starring Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole.

3. Head to Watermark to kick off Oktoberfest in September. The annual celebration there has beer, brats and more.

