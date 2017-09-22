  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in New York: Fri September 22

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday September 22 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in New York: Fri September 22
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Marcee Lacap

1. Chelsea Market just opened a new level underground. You can go check it out now, and the official grand opening is on Thursday.

2. It was just announced that War Paint is closing on December 30. That gives you three months to see the Broadway show starring Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole.

3. Head to Watermark to kick off Oktoberfest in September. The annual celebration there has beer, brats and more.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 573 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest