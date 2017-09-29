  • News
The three things you need to know today in New York: Fri September 29

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday September 29 2017, 12:01am

A post shared by Greg Gossel (@greggossel) on

1. Today the Miyazaki Art Show opens at Spoke Art Gallery in New York. More than 100 artists pay tribute to the Spirited Away and Totoro creator.

2. Tickets are now on sale for Jason Mraz’s 10 weeks in Waitress. It’ll be the singer’s Broadway debut.

3. Go see Mary Jane, starring Carrie Coon from Fargo. The show is playing Off Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

