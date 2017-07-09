  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in New York: Mon July 10

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Sunday July 9 2017, 6:00pm

The three things you need to know today in New York: Mon July 10
Photograph: Julienne Schaer
Patti Smith at Books Beneath the Bridge

1. Hear books read by local authors outdoors tonight. Books Beneath the Bridge takes place weekly at Brooklyn Bridge Park this summer.

2. The New York Musical Festival starts today! Head to midtown for the readings and performances from the best musical theater shows in town.

3. A free film series kicks off at Coney Island Beach today. First up in the seaside series is tonight’s screening of Beauty and the Beast, followed by Get Out and La La Land later this summer.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 334 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest