The three things you need to know today in New York: Mon July 10

1. Hear books read by local authors outdoors tonight. Books Beneath the Bridge takes place weekly at Brooklyn Bridge Park this summer.

2. The New York Musical Festival starts today! Head to midtown for the readings and performances from the best musical theater shows in town.

3. A free film series kicks off at Coney Island Beach today. First up in the seaside series is tonight’s screening of Beauty and the Beast, followed by Get Out and La La Land later this summer.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.