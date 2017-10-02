The three things you need to know today in New York: Mon October 2

1. The Fall for Dance Festival kicks off today. For the next two weeks, see performances at New York City Center.

2. Videology is hosting The Simpsons’ “Treehouse of Horror” Bingo tonight. Watch four of the Halloween specials as you play bingo with quotes.

3. The monthly Queer Art Film series at IFC Center is hosting a film screening and discussion afterward. Tonight, the movie is Another Country.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.