The three things you need to know today in New York: Mon October 2

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday October 2 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Courtesy Christopher Duggan
Sara Mearns and Honji Wang

1. The Fall for Dance Festival kicks off today. For the next two weeks, see performances at New York City Center.

2. Videology is hosting The Simpsons’ “Treehouse of Horror” Bingo tonight. Watch four of the Halloween specials as you play bingo with quotes.

3. The monthly Queer Art Film series at IFC Center is hosting a film screening and discussion afterward. Tonight, the movie is Another Country.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 587 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

