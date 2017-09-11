The three things you need to know today in New York: Mon September 11

1. Spend September 11 at One World Observatory. Atop the tallest building in the city, there’s an observation deck with stunning views as well as a memorial for the 2001 tragedy.

2. Paul McCartney kicks off his tour today at nearby Prudential Center in New Jersey. He’ll be in New York on Friday for shows at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center.

3. The best new restaurant that just opened in New York is Martina. Go to the pizza shop from Danny Meyer for a margherita or ortolana pie.

