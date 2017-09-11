  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in New York: Mon September 11

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday September 11 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Anthony Quintano

1. Spend September 11 at One World Observatory. Atop the tallest building in the city, there’s an observation deck with stunning views as well as a memorial for the 2001 tragedy.

2. Paul McCartney kicks off his tour today at nearby Prudential Center in New Jersey. He’ll be in New York on Friday for shows at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center.

3. The best new restaurant that just opened in New York is Martina. Go to the pizza shop from Danny Meyer for a margherita or ortolana pie.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

