The three things you need to know today in New York: Sat July 8

1. Attend the beachside Full Moon Festival on Governors Island this weekend. The music festival has dozens of acts performing all day and night.

2. Tap City is bringing dance events to New York this week. Today the tappers host dance classes, followed by a boat party on Tuesday and the Tap Dance Awards on Wednesday.

3. Starting today at 10am, the Arab-American and North African Street Festival fills the streets with traditional food and local performers.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.