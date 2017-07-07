  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in New York: Sat July 8

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday July 7 2017, 4:51pm

1. Attend the beachside Full Moon Festival on Governors Island this weekend. The music festival has dozens of acts performing all day and night.

2. Tap City is bringing dance events to New York this week. Today the tappers host dance classes, followed by a boat party on Tuesday and the Tap Dance Awards on Wednesday.

3. Starting today at 10am, the Arab-American and North African Street Festival fills the streets with traditional food and local performers.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 333 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

