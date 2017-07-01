  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun July 2

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Saturday July 1 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/TechCrunch

1. Tonight at Le Poisson Rouge, there’s a Missy Elliot–themed dance party. The dance floor opens at 9pm at the Greenwich Village bar.

2. Attend a free outdoor movie screening at Athens Square in Queens. Tonight, The Outsiders will start at 8:30pm after sunset.

3. Halloween arrives early with the Brooklyn Zombie Crawl. Put on a creepy costume and walk down Bedford Avenue to the after-party at Brooklyn Bazaar. 

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 326 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

