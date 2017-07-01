The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun July 2

1. Tonight at Le Poisson Rouge, there’s a Missy Elliot–themed dance party. The dance floor opens at 9pm at the Greenwich Village bar.

2. Attend a free outdoor movie screening at Athens Square in Queens. Tonight, The Outsiders will start at 8:30pm after sunset.

3. Halloween arrives early with the Brooklyn Zombie Crawl. Put on a creepy costume and walk down Bedford Avenue to the after-party at Brooklyn Bazaar.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.