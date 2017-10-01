  • News
The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun October 1

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Sunday October 1 2017, 12:01am

1. It’s the last day to visit the statue of a hippo in a tutu at Lincoln Center. It’s inspired by Disney film Fantasia and Edgar Degas’ work.

2. Paramore is performing at Radio City Music Hall tonight. The emo-pop band also just released new album After Laughter.

3. Don’t miss the Fall AF Fest today! Head to LIC Landing for barbecue, booze and all your favorite fall activities.

