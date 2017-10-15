The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun October 15

1. The Lower East Side Pickle Day is happening today on Orchard Street. The free event will have samples from around the world.
2. Head to the Harvest Fest and Pumpkin Patch at Queens Botanical Garden. You can drink, visit the petting zoo or hear live music.
3. The free New York City Artisanal Sweet Treats Bazaar starts today at 10am. There’s everything from macarons to cupcakes to ice-cream sandwiches.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
