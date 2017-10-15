  • News
  • City Life
2
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun October 15

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Sunday October 15 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in New York: Sun October 15
Photograph: Courtesy Lower East Side BID

1. The Lower East Side Pickle Day is happening today on Orchard Street. The free event will have samples from around the world.

2. Head to the Harvest Fest and Pumpkin Patch at Queens Botanical Garden. You can drink, visit the petting zoo or hear live music.

3. The free New York City Artisanal Sweet Treats Bazaar starts today at 10am. There’s everything from macarons to cupcakes to ice-cream sandwiches.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
2
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 609 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Comments

2 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest
ome j

The main reason behind it's popularity is the different hack tools of it actually it's a massive multiplayer online place of unlimited fun http://freerobuxgenerator.net/ no any other one is as popular as this one.

Frank J

I've never been to New York and I guess that's why I have never eaten ice-cream sandwiches:) I nearly moved to New York once, when I had a girlfriend who lived there. 

Frank 

Author, writer on https://these-guys-can.com/ sportscast. 