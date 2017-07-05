  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in New York: Thu July 6

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday July 5 2017, 4:57pm

1. Even if you haven’t been to a Yankees game this season, you should attend the Pitch Talks discussion with baseball journalist Mark Feinsand. It starts at Highline Ballroom at 8pm tonight.

2. Indie rocker (Sandy) Alex G is returning to New York this week. See him play at Music Hall of Williamsburg tonight and Bowery Ballroom tomorrow.

3. If you need to escape the city this summer, go visit the best beaches in New Jersey. They’re finally open again and perfect for a weekend getaway.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 328 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

