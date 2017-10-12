  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in New York: Thu October 12

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday October 12 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Alex Strada

1. The New York City Wine and Food Festival kicks off today. Get ready for four days of food tastings, dinners with celebrity chefs and a party with Smorgasburg.

2. The annual Brooklyn Horror Film Festival returns with everything from a screening of German thriller Cold Hell to a talk on Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween. There are also after-parties all weekend.

3. Mediterranean restaurant Cava is opening its third location in New York today, so it’s giving away free lunches from noon to 2pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

