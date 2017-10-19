  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in New York: Thu October 19

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday October 19 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Liz Clayman

1. The New York Wine Experience starts today, with tastings, seminars and bottle-service luncheons. There will also be famous chefs to prepare pairings for your wine.

2. Comedy show Hedda Presents the Classics is at the Village East Theatre tonight. The comedian hilariously recaps classic films.

3. The New York City Food Film Festival starts today at AMC Empire 25. Watch your favorite movies and eat matching meals.

By Rebecca Fontana 482 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

