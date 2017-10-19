The three things you need to know today in New York: Thu October 19

1. The New York Wine Experience starts today, with tastings, seminars and bottle-service luncheons. There will also be famous chefs to prepare pairings for your wine.

2. Comedy show Hedda Presents the Classics is at the Village East Theatre tonight. The comedian hilariously recaps classic films.

3. The New York City Food Film Festival starts today at AMC Empire 25. Watch your favorite movies and eat matching meals.

