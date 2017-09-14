  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in New York: Thu September 14

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Thursday September 14 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/er Guiri

1. The Feast of San Gennaro starts today in New York. The festival brings 11 days of food, parades and a cannoli-eating competition to Little Italy.

2. Father John Misty is playing The Capitol Theater tonight. Opening for the folk-rock singer is Phosphorescent.

3. Watch an interactive vampire flick in Central Park today. The classic film Nosferatu has been recreated with a New York theme and will screen at 7:30pm.  

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

