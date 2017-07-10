  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in New York: Tue July 11

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday July 10 2017, 4:39pm

1. Prepare for season seven of Game of Thrones with trivia at McHale’s Bar & Grill tonight. Bring a team of up to four friends and start studying the history of dragons now.

2. A concert staging of Stephen Sondheim's Assassins beings tonight at New York City Center. You only have four days to see the live musical.

3. Comedian Bridget Everett is performing at Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater tonight. Don’t miss the show from one of New York’s funniest cabaret characters.

By Rebecca Fontana

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

