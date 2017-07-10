The three things you need to know today in New York: Tue July 11

1. Prepare for season seven of Game of Thrones with trivia at McHale’s Bar & Grill tonight. Bring a team of up to four friends and start studying the history of dragons now.

2. A concert staging of Stephen Sondheim's Assassins beings tonight at New York City Center. You only have four days to see the live musical.

3. Comedian Bridget Everett is performing at Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater tonight. Don’t miss the show from one of New York’s funniest cabaret characters.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.