The three things you need to know today in New York: Tue September 12

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday September 12 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in New York: Tue September 12
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Brook Ward

1. The Feast for Action at the William Vale Hotel tonight celebrates women’s empowerment. There will be inspiring speeches as well as dinner and live music.

2. There’s a competitive reading series at the Bell House tonight. Literary Death Match lets you perform for a chance to win the championship.

3. Skip an awkward first date and attend The Dating Show at the Pit Loft instead. Improvisational comedians turn an actual blind date into a comedy show.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 428 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

