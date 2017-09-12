The three things you need to know today in New York: Tue September 12

1. The Feast for Action at the William Vale Hotel tonight celebrates women’s empowerment. There will be inspiring speeches as well as dinner and live music.

2. There’s a competitive reading series at the Bell House tonight. Literary Death Match lets you perform for a chance to win the championship.

3. Skip an awkward first date and attend The Dating Show at the Pit Loft instead. Improvisational comedians turn an actual blind date into a comedy show.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.