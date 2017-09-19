  • News
The three things you need to know today in New York: Tue September 19

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday September 19 2017

1. Spend the last week of summer drinking on a roof. Tonight, there’s Happy Hour at Lovage Rooftop starting at 7:30pm.

2. House of Yes is hosting a Twin Peaks–themed poetry night in a bordello setting. There’s also live music, burlesque performances and fortune tellers.

3. There’s a free Intro to Vedic Meditation in New York this morning. Learn how to cure insomnia and alleviate stress at the 10am session.

