The three things you need to know today in New York: Wed July 12

A post shared by Roma (@romas77) on Jul 10, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

1. You only have five days left to see 7,000 pinwheels at Prospect Park. The massive field of yellow pinwheels decorates the Rose Garden now through July 17.

2. Head to the Museum of Sex to see the new exhibit from designer Zana Bayne. There are outfits worn by famous musicians on display and monogrammed pieces for purchase.

3. Learn how to decorate like a pro at the NY Cake Academy. Get a full day of instruction on how to ice a cake perfectly—and then bring it home to eat.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.