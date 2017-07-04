The three things you need to know today in New York: Wed July 5

1. Go kayaking for free at Long Island City Community Boathouse. Just show up at Hallet’s Cove for the 20-minute sessions.

2. Cirque du Soleil returns to New York with a new show, Ovo. Go watch 50 acrobats dressed as insects at Barclays Center.

3. The female-fronted Bar Moga just opened in Greenwich Village. Head to the bar for Japanese food and its extensive cocktail list.

