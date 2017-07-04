  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in New York: Wed July 5

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday July 4 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

1. Go kayaking for free at Long Island City Community Boathouse. Just show up at Hallet’s Cove for the 20-minute sessions.

2. Cirque du Soleil returns to New York with a new show, Ovo. Go watch 50 acrobats dressed as insects at Barclays Center.

3. The female-fronted Bar Moga just opened in Greenwich Village. Head to the bar for Japanese food and its extensive cocktail list.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

