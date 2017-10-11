The three things you need to know today in New York: Wed October 11

1. The New York City Pancakes and Booze Art Show is exactly what it sounds like. Admire art and chow down at the pancake bar at the afternoon event in Tribeca.

2. Tonight’s edition of Saved by the Bell is an ’80s Variety Show. The show features drag queens, live music, comedians and more.

3. Katy Perry is performing at Barclays Center tonight. There’s sure to be everything from her classic pop hits to new numbers from Witness.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.