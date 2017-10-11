  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in New York: Wed October 11

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday October 11 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in New York: Wed October 11

1. The New York City Pancakes and Booze Art Show is exactly what it sounds like. Admire art and chow down at the pancake bar at the afternoon event in Tribeca.

2. Tonight’s edition of Saved by the Bell is an ’80s Variety Show. The show features drag queens, live music, comedians and more.

3. Katy Perry is performing at Barclays Center tonight. There’s sure to be everything from her classic pop hits to new numbers from Witness.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 468 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments