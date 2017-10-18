The three things you need to know today in New York: Wed October 18

1. The Slipper Room is kicking off Halloween early with Peter Smith’s Halloween Spooktacular. The party from the comedian and cabaret star starts at 8pm.

2. The American Ballet Theatre returns to David H. Koch Theater for two weeks of fall performances. It include works by Benjamin Millepied and Jerome Robbins.

3. Jenna and Aileen Think You’re Great is a storytelling show happening at 10pm tonight. The theme is based on the movie Hocus Pocus.

