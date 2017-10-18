  • News
The three things you need to know today in New York: Wed October 18

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday October 18 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Francine Daveta

1. The Slipper Room is kicking off Halloween early with Peter Smith’s Halloween Spooktacular. The party from the comedian and cabaret star starts at 8pm.

2. The American Ballet Theatre returns to David H. Koch Theater for two weeks of fall performances. It include works by Benjamin Millepied and Jerome Robbins.

3. Jenna and Aileen Think You’re Great is a storytelling show happening at 10pm tonight. The theme is based on the movie Hocus Pocus.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 613 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

