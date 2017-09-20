The three things you need to know today in New York: Wed September 20

1. Celebrate Oktoberfest in September by taking a beer class in New York. Head to places like Murray’s Cheese and Eataly to learn how to be a booze connoisseur.
2. There’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer Trivia at Slattery’s Midtown Pub tonight. The competition will cover all 144 episodes, so start studying now.
3. At Littlefield tonight, there’s a comedy show called Dear Own Wilson. The hysterical ode to the actor starts at 8:30pm.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
Advertising
Advertising
Comments
0 comments
 
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest