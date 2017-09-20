  • News
The three things you need to know today in New York: Wed September 20

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday September 20 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Michael Kirby Smith

1. Celebrate Oktoberfest in September by taking a beer class in New York. Head to places like Murray’s Cheese and Eataly to learn how to be a booze connoisseur.

2. There’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer Trivia at Slattery’s Midtown Pub tonight. The competition will cover all 144 episodes, so start studying now.

3. At Littlefield tonight, there’s a comedy show called Dear Own Wilson. The hysterical ode to the actor starts at 8:30pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

By Rebecca Fontana 573 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

