The three things you need to know today in New York: Wed September 27

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday September 27 2017, 12:01am

1. The Joy of Sake is a massive festival at Metropolitan Pavilion tonight. There will be more than 380 sakes paired with eats from places like Momofuku Ssäm Bar.

2. The Clio Awards are being held in New York tonight at Lincoln Center. The event is hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong.

3. KPOP is an immersive Off Broadway musical set at a Korean pop music factory. The sold-out show just added extra dates!

By Rebecca Fontana

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

