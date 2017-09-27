The three things you need to know today in New York: Wed September 27

1. The Joy of Sake is a massive festival at Metropolitan Pavilion tonight. There will be more than 380 sakes paired with eats from places like Momofuku Ssäm Bar.

2. The Clio Awards are being held in New York tonight at Lincoln Center. The event is hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong.

3. KPOP is an immersive Off Broadway musical set at a Korean pop music factory. The sold-out show just added extra dates!

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.