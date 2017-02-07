This adorable dog stands on a corner in NYC and offers strangers hugs

Who doesn’t love a dog with a job. And this one may just be the most important one in the city.

Louboutina, “Loubie” for short, is a gorgeous five-year-old golden retriever who you can often find standing upright on the streets of Chelsea with her owner, ready to give a big canine hug to anyone who walks by.

According to her owner Cesar, Loubie started holding hands around age three and a half, which eventually transformed into hugging. She can usually be found on the corner of 5th and 17th offering furry hugs to strangers on the sidewalk.

Check out some pics of Loubie doing the Lord's Work below.

[Daily Treat]

Repost @justin_gluck Mans Best Friend. #dogsofinstgram A photo posted by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

Repost @chonakasinger most everything in the world is messed up right now, but at least there's a nice doggie in chelsea that goes around hugging ppl ✨ A photo posted by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

Sending a hug to all my Nasty Women 💪🏼 You marched today all over the world for 💗💗💗💗 A photo posted by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:08pm PST