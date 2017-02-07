  • Blog
This adorable dog stands on a corner in NYC and offers strangers hugs

By Will Pulos Posted: Tuesday February 7 2017, 2:58pm

Who doesn’t love a dog with a job. And this one may just be the most important one in the city.

Louboutina, “Loubie” for short, is a gorgeous five-year-old golden retriever who you can often find standing upright on the streets of Chelsea with her owner, ready to give a big canine hug to anyone who walks by.

According to her owner Cesar, Loubie started holding hands around age three and a half, which eventually transformed into hugging. She can usually be found on the corner of 5th and 17th offering furry hugs to strangers on the sidewalk.

Check out some pics of Loubie doing the Lord's Work below.

Repost @justin_gluck Mans Best Friend. #dogsofinstgram

A photo posted by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on

 

Sending a hug to all my Nasty Women 💪🏼 You marched today all over the world for 💗💗💗💗

A photo posted by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on

 

And the first #hug of #2017 goes to....my chubby daddy!!! 🐶❤️👴🏽

A photo posted by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 956 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

