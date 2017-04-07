  • Blog
This Manhattan shop is exclusively for short guys

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday April 7 2017, 4:32pm

 


Shopping for new clothes in New York is awesome—except when you can’t find your size. While there are many great big and tall stores as well as plus-size shops that cater to specific sizing needs, there are very few boutiques dedicated to not-so-tall folks who are tired of the oversized look. 

That's why menswear designer Peter Manning decided to change the game for shorter guys by opening a store exclusively for men five-eight and under. The NYC store, located on the third floor of a building in the Flatiron District, is stocked with classic American clothing staples such as button-down shirts, pants, suits, outerwear and accessories. (Even the ties are made a little shorter!)

When you go, you'll have to shell out designer prices (a regular shirt costs $98), but at least you can skip the trip to the tailor. 

Peter Manning, 933 Broadway (800-564-1227, petermanning.com). 

