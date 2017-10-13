This massive clock on the East River is counting down to something significant

A post shared by Chad Luibl (@cmluibl) on Jun 29, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

Over the summer, a massive digital clock was erected in Long Island City. Visible from Manhattan, it's been counting down to what's poised to be a watershed day in American history: the end of President Donald Trump's first term.

DNAinfo reports that the clock is a project created by local arts website The Creative Independent and artist Matthew Barney, who rose to prominence in the '90s with a series of avant-garde films called The Cremaster Cycle.

The clock made its debut in late June, and since then it's acted as a gentle reminder that the president, who hasn't exactly wielded a lot of popularity in New York City, will eventually leave office.

If you're not able to make it out to the East River waterfront, you can always find an online countdown clock for Trump's first term right here.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​